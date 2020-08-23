Brokerages Set Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $202.93

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

