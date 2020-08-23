Brokerages Set Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $202.93

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.93.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
