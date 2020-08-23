Brokerages Set Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price at $81.71

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MANT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 136,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,268. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mantech International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Mantech International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

