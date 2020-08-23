Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $68.50

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock remained flat at $$61.53 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.