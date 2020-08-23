Brokerages Set Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT at $45.00

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have commented on RWEOY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.