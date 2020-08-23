Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $119.13

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

