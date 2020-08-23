Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $67.27

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. 769,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,819. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

