Brokerages Set Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $196.15

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Workday by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,815. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

