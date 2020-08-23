Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,551. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BF.A shares. TheStreet upgraded Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

