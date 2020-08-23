BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.37

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003141 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $209,518.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.34 or 0.05530840 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,797 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

