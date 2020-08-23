Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.48. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $14.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $15.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

NYSE CACI traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $232.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,478. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caci International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caci International by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

