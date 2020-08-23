Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Caci International reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

NYSE CACI traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.13. 201,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caci International has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

