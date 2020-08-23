Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 14,230,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,072,000 after buying an additional 360,407 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 203.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after buying an additional 5,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after buying an additional 491,018 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 90.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,098,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after buying an additional 189,297 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAE. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,155. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

