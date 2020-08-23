Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canon by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canon by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 219,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,349. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

