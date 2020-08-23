Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $7.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 228,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

