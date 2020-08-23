Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.64). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 239.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 130,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $161,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

