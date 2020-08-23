Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CPAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The company has a market cap of $689.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.