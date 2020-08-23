Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Century Communities stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 370,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,802.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $8,388,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.