ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $519.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $935,550.00. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

