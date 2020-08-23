China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 106.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 300,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.