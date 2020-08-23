CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Update

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR stock remained flat at $$19.05 during trading on Friday. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

