Chronologic Achieves Market Cap of $213,468.58 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $213,468.58 and approximately $840.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.01678089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00187687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00155744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,237,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,170 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.