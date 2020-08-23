Civitas Price Tops $0.0089 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a market cap of $68,288.86 and $76.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00475971 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011565 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,698,871 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.