Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 5.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.28. 14,731,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,883,617. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.