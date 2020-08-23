Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,760. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.23. 3,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,704. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

