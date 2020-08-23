Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNCE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CNCE stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 103,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,114. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $278.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.07.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $116,745.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

