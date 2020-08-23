Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Up 12.3% in July

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CDOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,670. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

