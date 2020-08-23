Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $179.29. 916,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.