Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.56). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CNST traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.58. 257,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

