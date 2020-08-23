CONTRACOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,696.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00007998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $33,696.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00711648 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.01244860 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,836,108 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

