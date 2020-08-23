Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives $330.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of COO traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.60. 275,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.99 and a 200-day moving average of $302.35. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

