Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.