Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.61. 2,370,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,612. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $345.84. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

