Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Covanta in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 828,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,212. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

