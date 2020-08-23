Critical Review: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and The Providence Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00 The Providence Service 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. The Providence Service has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of The Providence Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Providence Service has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and The Providence Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.11 $33.34 million $0.65 16.28 The Providence Service $1.51 billion 0.90 $970,000.00 $1.65 58.39

Verra Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Providence Service. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Providence Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and The Providence Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% The Providence Service 0.23% 17.59% 8.74%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats The Providence Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services, including comprehensive health assessments, quality gap closure visits, level of service needs assessments, and post-acute and chronic care management services through a network of community-based clinicians, and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

