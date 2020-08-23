Crown Price Tops $0.0774 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Crown has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $1,255.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,357,188 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

