Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,331.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $45,331.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002752 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 102% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.05527635 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

