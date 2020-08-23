Cryptonex (CNX) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00015142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and $1.39 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.