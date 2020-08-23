Cryptopay (CPAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,370,445 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

