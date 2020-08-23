CyberVein (CVT) Reaches Market Cap of $58.99 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $58.99 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

