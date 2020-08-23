Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $8,823.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.05527635 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

