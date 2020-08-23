DECENT 1-Day Volume Reaches $177.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $353,365.26 and $177.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007665 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

