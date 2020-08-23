DeepOnion Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $107,551.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005660 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

