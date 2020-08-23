DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $373,400.03 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $373,400.03 and approximately $274.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEX has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002917 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002465 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

