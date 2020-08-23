Diamond Platform Token Market Capitalization Tops $7.11 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00035408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $3,939.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.05527635 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,583 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

