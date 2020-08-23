Diamond Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $106.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,517,034 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

