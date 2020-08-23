Digitex Futures Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.34 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00129436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.01674638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00187744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00155998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,785,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

