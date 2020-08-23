Dragon Coins 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $254.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $254.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00128664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01679805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00156273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

