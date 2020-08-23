DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,903.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $224,005.46 and approximately $2,903.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035242 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00016057 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009031 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

