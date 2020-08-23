Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0828

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $22.17 million and approximately $616,224.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.05527635 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,766,240 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.