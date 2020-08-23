e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0851 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $158.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00520444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,962,106 coins and its circulating supply is 17,139,783 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

